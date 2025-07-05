‘The Hidden Life Of A Yogi’ released at Mysuru Literature Festival

July 5, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘The Hidden Life Of A Yogi,’ authored by renowned-journalist and Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra, Dr. K.B. Ganapathy (in absentia), was released at the 9th Mysuru Literature Fest this morning.

The launch was graced by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, who unveiled the book distinctively and symbolically — by opening a specially crafted 3-ft. cardboard wrapper designed like a book cover.

The ceremony was held in the presence of 2025 Booker Prize winners Banu Mushtaq and acclaimed translator Deepa Bhasthi; Padma Shri Prahlada Rama Rao, former Director of DRDL; Vikram Muthanna, Managing Editor, Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra and Shubha Sanjay Urs, Chairperson of Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs Charitable Trust, among others.

Published by Maiya Publishing, Bengaluru, The Hidden Life Of A Yogi narrates the adventurous and colourful journey of a restless seeker in pursuit of spiritual awakening and moksha. The book promises to be a compelling read for anyone interested in inner discovery and personal transformation.