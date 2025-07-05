‘The Hidden Life Of A Yogi’ released at Mysuru Literature Festival
News

‘The Hidden Life Of A Yogi’ released at Mysuru Literature Festival

July 5, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru:  ‘The Hidden Life Of A Yogi,’ authored by renowned-journalist and Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra, Dr. K.B. Ganapathy (in absentia), was released at the 9th Mysuru Literature Fest this morning.

The launch was graced by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, who unveiled the book distinctively and symbolically — by opening a specially crafted 3-ft. cardboard wrapper designed like a book cover.

The ceremony was held in the presence of 2025 Booker Prize winners Banu Mushtaq and acclaimed translator Deepa Bhasthi; Padma Shri Prahlada Rama Rao, former Director of DRDL; Vikram Muthanna, Managing Editor, Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra and Shubha Sanjay Urs, Chairperson of Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs Charitable Trust, among others.

Published by Maiya Publishing, Bengaluru, The Hidden Life Of A Yogi narrates the adventurous and colourful journey of a restless seeker in pursuit of spiritual awakening and moksha. The book promises to be a compelling read for anyone interested in inner discovery and personal transformation.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching