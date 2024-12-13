20 out of 26 robberies solved on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

December 13, 2024

Home Minister provides data in written reply in Legislative Council to MLC Madhu Madegowda

Belagavi: The Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway-275 has become a hotspot for both robberies and traffic violations, raising concerns over passenger safety and law enforcement effectiveness.

A total of 26 robbery cases have been reported on the highway and its service roads, with 14 in Mandya district and 12 in Ramanagara district. Police have solved 20 cases — 9 in Mandya and 11 in Ramanagara — while steps to enhance passenger safety are being prioritised, said Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara.

He disclosed this information in a written reply during the Legislative Council session at Belagavi in response to a query by Congress MLC Madhu G. Madegowda yesterday.

The highway now features Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) cameras at 12 strategic locations — five each in Mandya and Ramanagara districts and two in Mysuru district. These cameras monitor traffic violations and offenders are notified via SMS to pay fines.

Over the past three years, 13,41,940 cases of traffic violations have been recorded, resulting in fines totalling Rs. 90.71 crore. However, Rs. 85.80 crore remains unpaid, stemming from 12,67,238 pending cases.

Concerns have emerged over fines issued despite proper seat belt usage or no phone use while driving. Authorities have assured that complaints from affected drivers are being reviewed for appropriate action.

Responding to allegations of vehicle checks and fines on the highway, the Home Minister clarified that no barricading or vehicle inspections are conducted on NH-275.