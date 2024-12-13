BJP stages protest, seeks funds for Backward Class Boards, Corporations

December 13, 2024

Mysuru: Alleging that the State Congress Government had failed in releasing funds for Boards, Corporations and other bodies meant for the welfare of Backward Classes, the BJP OBC Morcha staged a demonstration at Gandhi Square in the heart of the city this morning, seeking immediate release of funds. This protest was staged as part of the Statewide stir.

Addressing the protesters, City BJP OBC Morcha President Jogi Manju said that the previous Basavaraj Bommai led BJP Government had released Rs. 570 crore for Backward Classes development and welfare Boards and Corporations. But the present Congress Government, which came to power in the name of AHINDA (Acronym for Minorities, Backward classes and Dalits), has released just Rs.170 crore, which is only an eyewash, he pointed out.

Maintaining that the funds released by the Siddaramaiah Government is too meagre, he urged the CM, who often claims to be a champion of AHINDA communities, to release adequate money at the earliest to Boards and Corporations for the welfare and development of backward classes. The protesters held placards condemning the State Congress Government and urging for release of funds to Boards and Corporations.

State BJP Minorities Morcha President Dr. Anil Thomas, party Spokesman M.G. Mahesh, Bhaskar, Media Convener M.S. Maheshraje Urs and others took part in the protest.