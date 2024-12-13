Polluted water: 194 people take ill in Mysuru

December 13, 2024

Residents complain of vomiting and diarrhoea

Two cholera cases detected between Dec. 4 and 12

Mysuru: One girl has been confirmed with cholera among a total of 194 residents of Shanthinagar, Ghousianagar and Rajivnagar, who suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea due to polluted water.

On Dec. 12 (yesterday), during the survey of an area with a population of 1,184 in 308 houses coming under Shanthinagar PHC limits, one more case of vomiting and diarrhoea was detected bringing the number of people suffering from illness to 194.

The patient is being treated and five drinking water samples have been collected and sent to the District Laboratory for testing, according to sources in the Health Department.

On Dec. 4, vomiting and diarrhoea cases broke out at Shanthinagar, Ghousianagar and Rajivnagar in Shanthinagar Primary Health Centre (PHC) limits and till Dec. 10, 33 children and 160 adults totalling 193 people began to suffer. While vomiting and diarrhoea cases were seen in 18 people on Dec. 4, 32 persons began to suffer on Dec. 5, 25 persons on Dec. 6, 28 people on Dec. 7, 17 on Dec. 8, 39 on Dec. 9 and 34 people suffered on Dec. 10. Following treatment by the Health Department, all of them recovered and the Department has continued door-to-door survey besides creating awareness.

Out of 193 persons, stools of 10 persons were tested following which cholera was detected in an 8-year-old girl from Rajivnagar and lab reports of five others is yet to be received. Sources in the Health Department said that all the patients have recovered and even if the lab reports come as positive, there was no need to panic.

Majority of cases were seen in Shanthinagar 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 12 cross; C Block 3rd and 8th cross in Ghousianagar, Rajivnagar 1st and 4th cross, NJ Kareem Block, following which 23 drinking water samples were tested out of which 9 samples were found not fit for consumption.

Ten drinking water samples were sent for MPN test to the District Health Laboratory out of which two drinking water samples collected from houses in Rajivnagar 1st and 4th cross were found not fit for consumption.

These places are being supplies drinking water from Rammanahalli Drinking Water Purification unit and the Health Department has instructed Vani Vilas Water Works to supply water only after conducting super chlorination and conducting test for residual chlorine level using Chloroscope.