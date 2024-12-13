‘Name Mysuru Ring Road after S.M. Krishna’

December 13, 2024

MLC Vishwanath urges State Government

Mysuru: MLC A.H. Vishwanath has urged the State Government to name the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Mysuru after S.M. Krishna as he was instrumental in the development of the ORR.

Addressing a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House here yesterday, Vishwanath said it was Krishna who declared Mysuru as a Heritage City when he was the Chief Minister of Karnataka over two decades ago.

Noting that it was Krishna who took interest in the development of the Ring Road, he regretted that several heritage structures and memorials have turned dilapidated now.

Thanking Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for giving a fitting farewell to the departed former CM Krishna, the MLC, however, expressed disappointment over the attitude of the Congress High Command.

No condolence message from Sonia

Taking exception to the fact that former AICC President Sonia Gandhi did not condole or send any condolence message over the demise of the former CM, Vishwanath wondered whether Krishna was in no way related to the Congress.

Maintaining that the Congress should not have done politics even in the death of former CM, he observed that it was not right on the part of the Congress to not condole the death of such a tall leader like Krishna, who dedicated most part of his life to the Congress, just because he joined the BJP in his final years.

Asserting that the Congress did not pay condolence even when former Prime Ministers like V.P. Singh, P.V. Narasimha Rao and Chandrashekar, former Karnataka Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs and other top leaders who were once Congress stalwarts, passed away years ago, he said that Krishna never engaged in hate politics and was only interested in development of the State.

MCC had resolved to name ORR after Krishna in 2011 itself !

Supporting the demand of MLC Vishwanath, who wants the Government to name the ORR after S.M. Krishna, former Mysuru Mayor Sandesh Swamy has urged the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to pass a resolution on naming the Ring Road after Krishna.

In a press statement, Sandesh Swamy said that it was Krishna who inaugurated the Ring Road as the Chief Minister in 2003. Noting that Krishna provided funds and necessary infrastructure for the construction of the road, he said that it is something special to note that the construction of the Ring Road which began when Krishna was the CM and his (Swamy) elder brother Sandesh Nagaraj was MUDA Chairman, was inaugurated upon completion during Krishna’s tenure itself.

“When I was the Mayor in 2011, a Naming Committee was constituted and it resolved to name the Ring Road as ‘S.M. Krishna Road’ during its meeting on Mar.10, 2011. But steps have not yet been taken to name the road even after a decade,” he rued.

Swamy urged the MCC and MUDA authorities to install the name board (S.M. Krishna Road) on the Ring Road at the earliest in honour of the late political stalwart.