2023 Assembly polls: Siddu to contest from Varuna
News, Top Stories

2023 Assembly polls: Siddu to contest from Varuna

March 9, 2022

Bengaluru: In what appears to be a safe route for him to enter the Assembly again, Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has decided to contest the 2023 Assembly polls from his home Constituency Varuna in Mysuru district.

Siddharamaiah had left Varuna for his son Dr. Yathindra and contested from Chamundeshwari and Badami Assembly segments in the 2018 polls. However, Siddharamaiah lost the polls from Chamundeshwari and managed to win in Badami.

Siddharamaiah, who is eyeing the CM’s post once again, is leaving no chances this time for ensuring a win, as an emphatic victory may spur him to the post, should the Congress get a majority in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Siddharamaiah, who is a Kuruba leader, considers Varuna as a safe bet for him, as the Constituency has a large number of Kuruba voters and also voters of other communities who support him.

The former CM’s plan to contest again from Badami has run into rough weather as some Congress leaders in that Constituency are vehemently opposed to Siddu entering the fray from Badami. Though Siddu thought of contesting from minority-dominated Chamarajpet Assembly segment in Bengaluru city and from Kolar, which has a significant number of Kuruba voters, he shelved the idea and decided to contest again from his home Constituency Varuna, which is considered as a safe seat for him.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching