22 killed in tourist boat tragedy at Malappuram
News

22 killed in tourist boat tragedy at Malappuram

May 8, 2023

Boat’s owner booked for culpable homicide

Malappuram (Kerala): At least 22 people, including seven children, were killed when a double-decker boat overturned and sank near a beach in Kerala‘s Malappuram district last evening, the State Government informed.

The incident took place around 7 pm near Tuvalthiram beach in the Tanur area of the district. A case has been registered against the boat’s owner for culpable homicide, the police said.

Although the exact number of passengers on the boat is still unknown, 40 were with tickets while many others were without one. The boat reportedly did not have a safety certificate either.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Coast Guard personnel are engaged in rescue work. Underwater cameras are being used  to track down those who are still missing.

Leaders across the political spectrum expressed their shock and sadness at the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh to the families of each victim.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund) would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted last evening.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching