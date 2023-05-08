22 killed in tourist boat tragedy at Malappuram

May 8, 2023

Boat’s owner booked for culpable homicide

Malappuram (Kerala): At least 22 people, including seven children, were killed when a double-decker boat overturned and sank near a beach in Kerala‘s Malappuram district last evening, the State Government informed.

The incident took place around 7 pm near Tuvalthiram beach in the Tanur area of the district. A case has been registered against the boat’s owner for culpable homicide, the police said.

Although the exact number of passengers on the boat is still unknown, 40 were with tickets while many others were without one. The boat reportedly did not have a safety certificate either.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Coast Guard personnel are engaged in rescue work. Underwater cameras are being used to track down those who are still missing.

Leaders across the political spectrum expressed their shock and sadness at the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh to the families of each victim.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund) would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted last evening.