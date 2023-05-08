Voters appealed to elect KR BJP candidate T.S. Srivatsa
News

Voters appealed to elect KR BJP candidate T.S. Srivatsa

May 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: MPVL (Mysore Paints and Varnish limited) Chairman Raghu Kautilya has appealed the electorate of KR Constituency to vote for BJP candidate T.S. Srivatsa.

Taking part in a padayatra as part of the poll campaign at Kurubarahalli on Sunday, Raghu said that Srivatsa is a simple and humble person who will respond to the plight of the people.

Maintaining that Srivatsa will work for the development of the Constituency without any discrimination or bias, he said that the people should elect him with a huge margin and thus ensure that the Constituency remains a stronghold of the BJP.

Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Corporator Ramesh, former Deputy Mayor Mahadevamma, leaders Vikram Iyengar, B.S. Ashok and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching