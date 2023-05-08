Voters appealed to elect KR BJP candidate T.S. Srivatsa

May 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: MPVL (Mysore Paints and Varnish limited) Chairman Raghu Kautilya has appealed the electorate of KR Constituency to vote for BJP candidate T.S. Srivatsa.

Taking part in a padayatra as part of the poll campaign at Kurubarahalli on Sunday, Raghu said that Srivatsa is a simple and humble person who will respond to the plight of the people.

Maintaining that Srivatsa will work for the development of the Constituency without any discrimination or bias, he said that the people should elect him with a huge margin and thus ensure that the Constituency remains a stronghold of the BJP.

Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Corporator Ramesh, former Deputy Mayor Mahadevamma, leaders Vikram Iyengar, B.S. Ashok and others were present.