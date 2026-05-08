2,300 objections filed against 561 tree-felling

May 8, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Forest Department has received more than 2,300 public objections against the proposed felling of 561 trees for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) infrastructure projects in and around Mysuru. The public had been asked to submit objections by 5 pm yesterday.

The NHAI has sought permission to remove 561 trees for a series of road development works, including the construction of a flyover near the old tollgate on the Mysuru–Bengaluru Highway and the widening of roads towards Nanjangud and T. Narasipur.

Following the request, the Forest Department invited objections and suggestions from the public. A large number of citizens, environmentalists and activists opposed the move, arguing that the large-scale cutting of trees would severely impact Mysuru’s green cover and ecological balance.

Many objectors suggested tree transplantation as an alternative, while others criticised the projects for encroaching on the city’s already shrinking green spaces.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF-Territorial) K. Paramesh said the Department has begun sorting and analysing the objections received from the public.

“We are currently categorising the objections, the rationale behind them and the arguments submitted by citizens. Since the response has been overwhelming, it may take a day or two to compile and study all the representations,” he said.

Paramesh added that the objections and related documents would be forwarded to the State Government for further consideration. “We will submit the public responses to the Government and abide by whatever decision is taken,” he noted.

Among the major projects is the proposed flyover at Kempegowda Circle, for which around 350 trees have been identified for removal.

Trees along the Siddiquinagar, Bannimantap and Fountain Circle stretches have also been marked as obstructions to the project. Separately, the NHAI has also sought permission to remove trees along the Nanjangud and T. Narasipur roads as part of widening works on National Highway-766.

On the Nanjangud stretch, 15 trees have been identified for removal. On the T. Narasipur stretch, 196 trees are proposed to be cut at different locations. In total, the proposals cover three major stretches and involve the removal of 561 trees for the planned highway and flyover projects.