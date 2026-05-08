BSY Abhimanotsava at Chitradurga tomorrow

May 8, 2026

Mega event planned to mark 50 years of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, a BJP stalwart, in politics

Mysore/Mysuru: To celebrate 50 years of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in politics, BSY Abhimanotsava, a mega convention has been organised at Chitradurga tomorrow (May 9).

As a prelude to the event, a Reception Committee headed by Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol, who was one among three Deputy Chief Ministers, to serve along with Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister in his previous term, has planned a grand procession.

Yediyurappa will be arriving later today at 4.30 pm at Chitradurga, during which ‘Pura Pravesha’ a traditional procession will be taken out from Chandravalli grounds near Kanakadasa Circle. Yediyurappa will be taken in a procession in a flower bedecked vehicle, to the accompaniment of over 1,000 women carrying purna kumbha and mangala vadya troupe.

The farmers will perform traditional Rashi Puja as a mark of respect to Yediyurappa. Besides, over 2,000 farmers will be carrying ploughs in the procession. The highlight will be over 200 women dressed as Onake Obavva, who will be a part of the procession, as a mark of honour to the Central Government for tabling Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

That apart, over 25 cultural and folk troupes from various parts of the State, will be adding colour to the procession.

The Ambassador car (Regn. No- CKR-45), which was once used by Yediyurappa in touring the State on organisational works during the nascent days of the party, will be the main attraction.

The tableaux featuring- the political journey of Yediyurappa and his achievements, populist programmes implemented during his reign as Chief Minister like Bhagyalakshmi, bicycle for girl students, agriculture budget to name a few, will be an additional attraction.

State BJP President and Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra, Working President of Reception Committee and former Minister B. Sriramulu and several other leaders will take part in the procession.

State BJP OBC Morcha President R. Raghu Kautilya has appealed to the people of Chitradurga, fans and followers of Yediyurappa, to participate in the event in large numbers.

Amit Shah to release two books

Two books on Yediyurappa, will be released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The books were conceptualised by State BJP OBC Morcha President R. Raghu Kautilya and edited by Dr. Revaiah Odeyar. The books are titled Kendavare Kamala Aralida Kathe, a biography and Sadana Shikari Yediyurappa, a collection of fiery speeches delivered by Yediyurappa at Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council at Vidhana Soudha.