Will tour State after MLC polls: BSY

November 22, 2021

Hubballi: Ending speculations on whether he will campaign for BJP as in the past, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who demitted office in July last, asserted that he will tour the State for re-organising and further strengthening the party, after the conclusion of the Dec. 10 MLC polls.

Speaking after inaugurating ‘Janaswaraj’ rally at Hubballi on Friday, Yediyurappa, who heads one of the Party’s four campaign teams for the Legislative Council polls from Local Authorities Constituencies, said that he has observed people losing trust and faith in people representatives.

Noting that elected representatives will can earn affection of the people only by working in their midst, he said that Gram Panchayat members, who form most of the electorate in the MLC polls, should work for the welfare and well being of the voters who elected them. Accusing Congress of resorting to money, caste and muscle power to win the Hangal Assembly by-polls, Yediyurappa said that this result will have no bearing on the 2023 Assembly polls. The former CM asserted that the BJP under the leadership of PM Modi, will stay in power at the Centre for the next 20 years and the Congress need not dream about coming back to power.