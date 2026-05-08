‘Fill 56,432 posts soon’
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‘Fill 56,432 posts soon’

May 8, 2026

Job Aspirants Struggle Committee urges CM; submits memorandum to Addl. DC

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the resolve of the State Government to fill 56,432 vacancies, as announced during the winter session of the State Legislature held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, the Job Aspirants Struggle Committee has submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister through Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru R. Aishwarya to take action.

The Committee alleged that following the contrasting statements being issued by the Ministers, even after the Government expressed its commitment to fill vacant posts in various departments, the job aspirants are left in a state of quandary. Five months have elapsed since the announcement was made, no notification for recruitment has been issued, forcing the unemployed persons to hit the streets again in protest, they said.

The Struggle Committee has reminded the Government of its responsibility to conduct recruitments through Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) in a transparent manner, as there have been complaints of rampant corruption in written exams, which should be probed.

Mysuru District Convener of Struggle Committee S.V. Neethushri, Members S. Uma, Ranjit Dhoopat and Poornima were present.

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