Plan to axe 561 trees for flyover, road widening: MP promises eco-friendly execution of NHAI projects

May 8, 2026

‘Affected trees to be translocated without affecting Mysuru’s heritage and green cover’

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid growing opposition to the proposed felling of 561 trees for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects in and around Mysuru city, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar last evening inspected areas where trees have been marked for removal to facilitate flyover and road-widening works.

The NHAI has sought permission to cut 561 trees in Mysuru city for a series of infrastructure projects, including a flyover near the old toll-gate (Kempegowda Circle or Manipal Hospital Junction) on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway and the widening of roads towards Nanjangud and T. Narasipur.

Following the inspection, Yaduveer assured citizens that the proposed flyover would not compromise Mysuru’s reputation as a “Green City.”

“More than 150 trees have been identified for removal near this junction, but people need not worry. Development works will go ahead while protecting the environment. Under no circumstances will we allow progress at the cost of ecological damage,” he told reporters.

Surat model

The MP said NHAI officials had informed him that some trees would have to be cleared for the flyover project. However, he said he had directed authorities to retain as many trees as possible and safely translocate those that must be removed.

“Scientific methods adopted during the Surat Highway project will be implemented here as well. For every tree cut, three saplings will be planted nearby,” he said.

Public consultations on the project had been held earlier, but concerns among residents and environmental groups have intensified as preliminary clearance activities begin. Yaduveer maintained that the project would be executed without affecting Mysuru’s heritage and green cover.

At Manipal Hospital Junction, Siddiquinagar, Bannimantap and Fountain Circle stretches, around 155 trees stand on one side of the road and 108 on the other. “We will ensure partial retention wherever feasible,” he added.

Environmental Impact Assessment

Environmental groups and members of the public have urged the NHAI and the Forest Department to explore alternative alignments and conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment before proceeding with the tree-felling.

Meanwhile, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed the Forest Department and NHAI officials to submit detailed reports on the proposed relocation of trees. Officials clarified that though 561 trees have been identified, the plan is to transplant them wherever possible rather than indiscriminately cut them down.

“There is no confusion in the process. The Forest Department marked the trees following NHAI’s request to clear project hurdles,” Yaduveer said.

He added that innovative approaches to development would help balance infrastructure growth with environmental protection. The flyover forms part of a Rs. 712-crore Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway 275 project, of which Rs. 120 crore has been earmarked for the flyover alone. The project is expected to be completed by 2027.

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Deputy Commissioner Manjunath and officer Veena were present during the inspection.