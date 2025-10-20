October 20, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 20 (VVH&BCT)- While Deepavali is celebrated as festival of lights, it also casts a shadow over many lives each year due to firecracker-related accidents.

Mysuru’s K.R. Hospital has geared up to handle such emergencies. A special ward, comprising 10 beds for male patients and 10 beds for female patients, has been reserved to treat injuries caused by firecracker explosions, and round-the-clock medical

services will be available.

Eye injuries are among the most commonly reported cases during Deepavali. In response, K.R. Hospital has set up a dedicated ophthalmology ward, along with facilities to treat burn injuries.

According to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute Dean K.R. Dakshayani, patients suffering from firecracker-related accidents should rush to K.R. Hospital immediately for treatment.

Although the hospital has always treated such cases during Deepavali, this year marks the opening of a separate ward specifically for festival-related emergencies.

Firecracker injuries can affect not just the eyes but other parts of the body as well. To address this, the hospital has arranged for the immediate transfer of burn victims to the nearest burn care unit and a separate ward has been opened for burn treatment.