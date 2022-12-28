‘275 more CCTV cameras to keep eye on New Year revellers’

December 28, 2022

City Top Cop issues a set of norms to be followed ahead of the dawn of 2023, to ensure law & order

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid the return of COVID scare, the City Police have issued a set of guidelines to be followed for New Year 2023 revelry. The celebrations should be over by 1 am of January 1, 2023 and additional 275 CCTV cameras will be installed and monitored from the Police Control Room to keep a tab on the revellers, stated City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh.

Keeping in view the maintenance of law and order during the celebration mood, hotels, restaurants, clubs, resorts, home stays, service apartments, apartment associations, malls and organisations have been categorically told to abide by the restrictions.

The big events must be mandatorily organised in the outdoor and mainly in the morning hours, to avoid late night and early morning breeze. The indoor events organised at hotels, pubs and restaurants and resorts should not exceed the capacity.

Most importantly, the organisers, supervisors and the workers should have compulsorily taken COVID booster dose or at least two doses of vaccine.

It has to be ensured that there will be no gathering of crowd at the entrance and measures should be taken to avoid congregation of people.

The emergency treatment vehicles must be stationed at crowded areas where the events are organised and should have an arrangement with the hospitals.

It has been also made mandatory that safety rules like wearing of mask, face shield and social distance are followed, along with the warning boards at the entrance of events, offices and malls restricting entry without mask.

Those attending the indoor events must use hand sanitizer and undergo thermal screening to record their body temperature.

In the case of fever, respiratory issues, cough and cold, compulsory medical test should be advised.

Besides, the general public too should take either of the booster dose or two doses of vaccine.

The restaurants and hotels offering liquor service should obtain mandatory written permission from the Excise Department to provide the service in extended hours during the New Year revelry against the general closing hours fixed by the Government. Similar permission should be sought from Police Department. It also applies to those who seek permission from Excise Department to sell and supply booze only for the day. The students and youths are warned against troubling the public in the road in the name of extending New Year wishes on the night of Dec. 31. The offenders will be strictly dealt with, warned the Police.

While the DJs are also compulsorily prohibited during New Year celebration, only box type sound instruments should be used for the celebration in public and the decibel of volume should be maintained in compliance with the prevailing norms.

Apart from the existing 59 CCTV cameras installed at various places in the city, additional 275 cameras will be installed to keep an eye on the day. Besides, the cameras installed at shops, houses and other areas should be in order. The organisers of special parties, hotels and clubs should take precautionary measures to ensure no untoward incidents take place. Semi-nude dances, consumption of drugs and gambling under the pretext of hosting cultural events as part of New Year are also prohibited.

Chamundi Hill gates to be closed by 7 pm

As an extended measure, entry through the gates of Chamundi Hill has been restricted on New Year eve on Dec. 31.

According to Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, “While the entry to the Hill through the gates near Uttanahalli Cross, Daivi Vana, Foothills and Lalitha Mahal is prohibited from 7 pm, entry through Tavarekatte Gate is prohibited from 9 pm. None will be allowed to carry food and liquor bottles to the Hill. The public, who are returning from the Hill after 9 pm, should take Tavarekatte Gate route. However, entry restrictions are not applicable to the residents of the Hill.”

18 special task force teams, Pink Garuda patrol

The City Police, who are leaving no stone unturned to check pranksters in public places on New Year eve, have formed 18 special task force teams to rein in such people.

The teams are already in place and will act against those who trouble general public in the name of wishing for New Year.

That apart, six special teams comprising women officers and personnel and four Pink Garuda patrolling teams are formed exclusively for women’s safety.

On traffic front too, five rapid action teams are formed to keep a check on drunken driving. The teams involving Police and experts will be moving around the city and action will be taken against the offenders.

Similarly, these rapid action teams will look into wheeling and drag racing, the press release from the City Police Commissioner’s office added.

There is also restriction on bursting of fire crackers disturbing general public.

Highway patrolling vehicles and interceptors will be stationed at Outer Ring Road junctions.

Those who consume liquor at roads, parks and vehicles will be booked under Excise Act.

Police patrol teams are formed at every Stations to keep a check on secluded places and Ring Road junctions, the release added.