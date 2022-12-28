PM Modi’s mother admitted to hospital, condition stable
PM Modi’s mother admitted to hospital, condition stable

December 28, 2022

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi has been taken to U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad as her health deteriorated today. A press note from the Centre Director said that her health condition is stable.

This comes a day after the PM’s brother Prahlad Modi and family members sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident at Kadakola near Mysuru.

It may be mentioned, on June 18 this year, Heeraben Modi turned 100. Ahead of the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections on Dec. 4, the PM had called on his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar.

