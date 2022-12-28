Prahlad Modi, kin suffer injuries in car accident near Kadakola: Prime Minister Modi dials brother, enquires health status

December 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid his busy schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his younger brother Prahlad Modi yesterday and enquired the health condition of latter’s family members who had suffered injuries after their car met with an accident near Kadakola on Bengaluru-Nilgiri Highway yesterday. Addressing media at JSS Hospital in city this morning, where they are undergoing treatment, Prahlad Modi said: “Even amid busy schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called over phone and enquired about our health condition.”

Prahlad Modi said that he owed it to the blessings of the Almighty and prayers of the people of Karnataka that they escaped with minor injuries, as the mangled remains of the car which met with the accident suggested otherwise.

“Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji instilled confidence, while all the arrangements were made by summoning specialised doctors soon after we were wheeled in to the hospital. The Police also made swift arrangements in bringing us here,” said Prahlad Modi who was grateful to all who came to their help in time.

The people gathered at the accident spot also extended their helping hands, while the party leaders including those from rival parties came in to enquire our health, which show that ‘humanity still reigns over all’, said Prahlad Modi.

While we escaped with minor injuries, the child (grandson) has suffered a fracture and the doctors have advised for one-day observation, he added.

Prahlad Modi also clarified that ‘the driver wasn’t overspeeding and there was neither any negligence on his part. As we all had strapped seat belts, what could have led to a major mishap was averted. In a way it also sends a message to the people about the importance of wearing seat belts, that come in handy, with the advent of science and technology and better roads’.

The family has also decided to return to their home State Gujarat after discharge mostly tomorrow (Dec. 29), dropping their earlier plan to visit Bandipur.

Decision on discharge tomorrow: Doctor

Medical Superintendent of JSS Hospital Dr. Madhu said, “A decision on discharging them from the hospital will be taken tomorrow after discussing with the doctors and their family members. All are well, as the specialised doctors were summoned soon after they were brought to the hospital at around 2 pm yesterday.”

MLA S.A. Ramdas, JSS Medical College Principal Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa and others were present.