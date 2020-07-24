281 fresh COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru; 6 deaths
Mysore/Mysuru: After periodically reporting 100, 150 and 169 COVID-19 positive cases, Mysuru today (July 24) has broken a record with 281 cases in a single day. With the latest number, it stands second in the State today after Bengaluru Urban whose COVID infections today stand at 2,267.

In fact, Mysuru has breached the 2,000 mark and the cumulative positive cases today stand at 2,450. This has been mentioned in the Karnataka State media bulletin released by the Health Department today evening.

Today, six deaths have been reported taking the total to 99. Today, 18 patients have been discharged from the designated hospitals and COVID Care Centres.

The total number of patients discharged so far is 749. That means there are 1,602 active cases.

