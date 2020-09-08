3.54 lakh students enrolled for 1st to 10th std. in district: DDPI
September 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As many as 3,54,891 students have taken admission for 1st standard to tenth standard in all Government, aided and private Schools in the district so far.

If admission to LKG and UKG is taken into account, the number of students who have enrolled in this academic year, is 3,59,333. While the admission process in private schools was started in June, it began in the Government institutions in August, according to sources.

There are 12 Karnataka Public Schools in the district of which four were in the city and outskirts. In Mysuru South, the Karnataka Public School is in Kuvempunagar. In Mysuru North, it is located in Rajendranagar and in Rural, it is working in Yelwal and Manchegowdana Koppal.

“Instruction has come from the State Government to complete the admission process before the end of this month. After that, we will know the total admission of students from first to tenth standard,” Dr. Panduranga, Deputy Director, Department of Public Instruction, Mysuru district, told Star of Mysore.

In regard to admission to PU courses, no information is available since the admission has started just now. There are 31 aided, 153 private and unaided and 75 government colleges in the district. The PU Board has so far not fixed last date for admission.

“A clear picture on the total admission to first PU courses in the district will be known only after last day of admission,” G.R. Geetha, Deputy Director, Department of Pre-University Education.

