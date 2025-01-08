3 convicts in Mysuru Jail die after consuming essence

January 8, 2025

They were admitted to K.R. Hospital after drinking liquid essence brought to make cakes for New Year

Mysuru: Three convicts serving life sentences at Mysuru Central Prison died after consuming liquid essence, which was meant for cake manufacturing. One convict passed away yesterday, while two others succumbed this morning at K.R. Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Nagaraj from Kollegal, Ramesh from Hassan and Madesh from Sathagalli. Madesh, who had been serving a life sentence for murder, died yesterday. Nagaraj, serving a life sentence for rape and Ramesh, also serving a life sentence for murder, died this morning.

Incident details: The three convicts — Nagaraj, Ramesh, and Madesh — had been deployed at the jail bakery due to their skills in the cooking and baking field. On Dec. 28, they consumed liquid essence meant for cake production. The exact reason for their consumption of the essence remains unclear.

The jail authorities had procured liquid essence to make cakes for Christmas and New Year. After consuming the essence, the convicts kept quiet and did not inform anyone, not even their cellmates.

On Dec. 29, Madesh started experiencing severe stomach pain and was treated at the Jail Hospital before being transferred to K.R. Hospital. Nagaraj was admitted on Dec. 31 and Ramesh was admitted on Jan. 2, both for similar symptoms. While Madesh could still speak, Nagaraj was placed on a ventilator and Ramesh was in critical condition. The convicts initially did not disclose what they had consumed, which made it difficult for doctors to begin the appropriate treatment. However, when Madesh was questioned by doctors and the Police, he revealed they had ingested the liquid food essence.

The treatment then began, but by that time, it was too late for Madesh, who passed away yesterday. Nagaraj and Ramesh both died this morning.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons, K.C. Divyashree, visited Mysuru Jail and K.R. Hospital yesterday to gather information from jail officials and doctors. Mandi Inspector Nagesh has registered a case.

Mysuru Jail Chief Superintendent Ramesh said that three convicts had been working at jail bakery for the past four years. He said, if the convicts had disclosed what they had consumed earlier, doctors would have been able to start treatment immediately, saving their lives.

Unfortunately, it was only after Madesh revealed the truth that the doctors were able to administer the correct treatment, but by then it was too late. The Jail Superintendent expressed regret over the incident, calling it unfortunate.

Dangerous substance

Consuming a large quantity of cake essence can be dangerous due to its high alcohol and carcinogenic content. This can potentially lead to alcohol poisoning, breathing difficulties, and/or swelling of the face, lips or throat.

Other effects may include difficulty sleeping, hallucinations, drowsiness, dizziness, confusion and seizures. In addition, the consumption of cake essence in excess can cause nausea, kidney failure, diarrhoea, headaches and in extreme cases, coma and death.

Relative demands accountability

Mallu, the nephew of the deceased prisoner Nagaraj, spoke out about the incident to reporters this morning, stating that his uncle was admitted to the hospital due to kidney failure.

“While in the hospital, I asked my uncle about the cause of his illness. Nagaraj mentioned that he had eaten cake prepared for Christmas and ‘bisibele bath,’ after which he began experiencing stomach pain. Despite treatment, he passed away in the hospital,” he said.

Mallu added, “Along with my uncle, two others were also unwell and they also died. We are unclear about what has happened or why and there is no information. The Police and jail authorities should inform us about the cause of the incident as they are answerable,” he added. “My uncle was imprisoned in connection with my aunt’s suicide case. He had been in Chamarajanagar jail for six years before being transferred to Mysuru Jail just seven months ago. And now, this tragic incident has occurred,” he noted.