Tackling devotee congestion, landslide threat: Vehicle ban mooted to protect Chamundi Hill

January 8, 2025

Land to be identified for dedicated parking facility at foothill; shuttle services proposed

Fate of Rs. 80 crore multi-level parking facility uncertain now

Mysuru: In response to the growing influx of devotees visiting Chamundi Hill, the abode of Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari, and the resulting parking challenges, the Mysuru District Administration and the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority have come forward to prohibit all types of vehicles from entering Chamundi Hill.

With the number of devotees rising steadily — especially on special occasions — Chamundi Hill is facing severe congestion due to insufficient space for vehicle movement and parking, leading to increased traffic chaos in the surrounding areas.

Parking of vehicles near the Temple and the Mahishasura statue area has added to the inconvenience, making movement difficult for devotees and heightening the risk of landslides.

Many instances of landslides, exacerbated by excessive rainfall, have underscored the fragility of the area.

Restrictions on all vehicles

As per the plan, the District Administration is considering a permanent ban on the entry of all types of public and private vehicles, including those of dignitaries and VIPs, to Chamundi Hill. This restriction would apply to all transport buses, tourist buses, tempos, cars, autos and two-wheelers, marking a significant step toward reducing congestion and environmental impact. Taking inspiration from models like Palani in Tamil Nadu and Himavad Gopalaswamy Hill Temple in Gundlupet taluk, the proposal requires all visitors to park their vehicles at a designated parking facility at the Chamundi foothill. From there, they would travel to the hilltop and back using Government-arranged transport.

Process on to identify land

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has asked Tahsildar Mahesh Kumar to identify suitable Government land at the Chamundi foothill to construct a dedicated parking lot. The plan includes operating transport buses, electric vehicles and innovative shuttles with seating capacities of 5, 10, 15 or 20, to ferry visitors to the Hill.

Secretary of Chamundi Hill Development Authority, M.J. Roopa, has proposed the permanent vehicle ban, which has been approved for implementation by the District Review Committee led by the Deputy Commissioner.

The final decision on whether to charge a fare for the shuttle services or offer free travel will be determined after consultations with the Chief Minister, who also serves as the Chairman of the Chamundi Hill Development Authority.

Huge influx of devotees

In recent times, Chamundi Hill has witnessed a significant surge in devotees even on regular days. On weekends, during year-end holidays, New Year’s Day, the Dasara festival, Navaratri celebrations, Fridays of the Ashada month, Christmas, and summer vacations, lakhs of devotees, tourists and students from across the country and abroad flock to the Hill.

The State Government’s ‘Shakti’ scheme, which provides free bus travel for women, has further increased footfall. Consequently, vehicle congestion and parking issues on the Hill have escalated.

Tourists often park their vehicles along the roadside and walk 1.5 to 2 kilometres to reach the Temple, which creates challenges, particularly for senior citizens, those with health issues, persons with disabilities, and the elderly, raising concerns about their safety and convenience.

‘Will reduce strain on the Hill’

The District Review Committee has endorsed the plan to mitigate congestion and enhance convenience for visitors. Revenue officials have been directed to identify suitable Government land at the foothill for the parking facility. Once operational, this will cater to devotees, tourists and dignitaries alike, reducing the strain on the Hill.” —G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Deputy Commissioner

Government-operated vehicles to ferry visitors to Hilltop

With the number of devotees and tourists visiting Chamundi Hill increasing daily, we need to ease the pressure and ensure a smooth darshan of Goddess Chamundeshwari. The DC has approved a proposal to permanently ban all types of private vehicles on the Hill. Instead, a parking facility will be established at the foothill and Government-operated vehicles will be arranged to ferry visitors to the top.” — M.J. Roopa, Secretary, Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority