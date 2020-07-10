Chamundeshwari and Uttanahalli Temples shut for devotees on July 13, 14 and 17

July 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As a precautionary measure to stop the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the district administration has banned the entry of devotees to Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill and Tripura Sundari Amma Temple at Uttanahalli in the taluk on July 10, 13, 14 and 17.

In an order issued on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said that considering the safety and health of the people, the entry of devotees to both the temples has been banned on July 10 and 17 (Ashada Fridays), July 13 (Chamundeshwari Vardhanti) and the following day (July.14).

Pointing out that the previous June 6 order banning entry of devotees to Chamundi Hill Temple on Saturdays and Sundays will continue, the DC said that only residents of Chamundi Hill will be allowed atop the hill on these days. Also, entry of public and private vehicles (barring that of local residents and emergency services) are banned to the hill. Likewise, the steps from the foot of the hill to the top is closed for devotees on these days, the DC said.

Abhiram G. Sankar further said that preparation and distribution of Prasadam is not permitted at the two temples until further orders. However, the temple priests can carry out the usual rituals in the presence of the temple staff, he added.