ASHA workers boycott work, begin indefinite Statewide stir
COVID-19, News

July 10, 2020

Mysuru: One of the chain-links in the State’s battle against the deadly COVID-19 seemed to have broken today, as ASHA workers, who are among the frontline warriors, boycotted work and began an indefinite Statewide stir seeking fulfilment of their various demands, which chiefly included payment of monthly honorarium of Rs.12,000.

Pointing out that there are 42,000 ASHA workers in the State, with 1,800 in Mysuru district alone, the ASHA workers said that they are being paid a paltry monthly honorarium of Rs. 4,000 despite being in the frontline battle against COVID-19 pandemic risking their health and lives. Despite several pleas, representations and memorandums  to the State Government, the district administrations and people representatives over the past six months, the authorities have failed to fulfil their demands, which include monthly honorarium of Rs. 12,000, timely distribution of PPE kits to all of them and regularisation of services among others. As the Government has not paid heed to their just demands, they were forced to boycott work and stage an indefinite stir to draw the attention of the Government, according to AIUTUC State Secretary D. Nagalakshmi and AIMSS Secretary G.S. Seema, who are leading the stir in Mysuru. They warned that they would not return to work unless their demands are met.

