Care centres being readied for COVID-19 infected MCC employees

July 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Days after a Health Section employee tested positive for the deadly COVID-19, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is gearing up for establishing a special care centre for its employees as five of its staff, including a Health Inspector and a case worker, have tested positive. The MCC is also awaiting the Lab reports of 15 other employees.

Anticipating more trouble as most of its staff and Pourakarmikas are part of the frontline warriors battling the deadly virus, the MCC, leaving no chances, is readying the Mayor House, MCC Guest House in Vontikoppal and the BCM Hostel in Bogadi, for turning them into COVID care centres for its staff.

As a first step, these buildings were sanitised on Thursday and beds were arranged. The MCC officials and other staff who are found COVID-19 symptomatic will be treated here.

With over 2,000 Pourakarmikas working for the MCC, the civic body has taken over two BCM Hostels in Bogadi, for converting them into COVID care centres. While one Hostel will be used as a quarantine centre for symptomatic Pourakarmikas, the other will be used as Isolation Centre for asymptomatic civic workers.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said that 14 COVID-19 suspects can be housed in the Mayor House and MCC Guest House in Vontikoppal.

Also two BCM Hostels in Bogadi have been taken over after obtaining the permission of the Deputy Commissioner. While one will be used as a quarantine facility, the other will be used for isolation and all preparations for turning the venues into COVID care centres will be completed by Saturday, he said and added that the MCC staff currently on deputation at the designated COVID-19 Hospital, will be asked to take care of the two facilities in Vontikoppal. He further said that the services of private doctors too will be utilised for treatment of infected staff.