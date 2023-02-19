COVID vaccine is an epic stride in the history of Indian science

February 19, 2023

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan speaks at golden jubilee celebrations of JSS College of Pharmacy

Mysore/Mysuru: India emerged as the world’s pharmacy as her scientists not only invented breakthrough and potent vaccines for the killer COVID-19 pandemic but also were able to supply to the needy countries of the world despite the dominance and exorbitant pricing and hoarding strategies by the powerful nations, opined Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

He was delivering the keynote address at the golden jubilee celebrations of JSS College of Pharmacy at Shivarathreeshwara Nagar in Bannimantap on Friday. Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion.

Arif Mohammad Khan further said that the two vaccines against COVID-19, developed by Indian scientists and doctors in record time and trusted by the world, will remain an endearing and epic stride in the history of Indian science, symbolising the Indian spirit of self-reliance. “India supplied vaccines and essential medicines to nearly 100 countries including the U.S. and European nations,” he noted.

Praising the Narendra Modi Government for its fight against the pandemic, Khan said it is because of the ‘Atmanirbhar’ policy announced by the PM that the vaccination drive in the nation is in full swing. “The Atmanirbhar Bharat rekindled the spark of creativity and innovation. The spirit of Atmanirbharta or self-reliance has been deep-seated in the Indian ethos,” he added.

Education without intelligence

“What India needs is education which takes the society forward in the right way. Education without intelligence is a waste. Education must give information and inculcate spirituality. It must bring changes in the life of human beings and must change our society,” the Kerala Governor opined.

On the country’s drugs and pharmaceutical sector, Arif Mohammad Khan noted that pharma exports from India had recorded an increase of 103 percent since 2013. “Our pharmaceutical industry is the third largest in the world that accounts for 20 percent of the global exports of generic drugs,” he said.

This could be only achieved by institutions and centres conducting cutting-edge innovation and research in drug discovery, he said and lauded the contributions of JSS College of Pharmacy.

Minister for Minor Irrigation, Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy presided over the event. Praising the efforts of mutts, he said that mutts and religious institutions in the State like the Suttur Mutt continue to contribute to Karnataka’s status as an educational centre, he said that a State cannot match the contributions.

“We cannot set up such a scale of infrastructure that is required for education. In fact, the mutts are doing Government work here and this has been the tradition for decades, especially in Karnataka,” he noted.

In his address, Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said that the JSS College of Pharmacy started with 30 students in 1973 and now has a strength of 1,100 students, 54 teaching and 45 non-teaching staff. The institution offers courses including D Pharm, B Pharm, B Pharm (Practice), Pharm D and M Pharm in ten specialisations, Ph.D and residency programmes.

Vice-Chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) Dr. Surinder Singh, Pro-Chancellor B. Suresh and Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha C.G. Betsurmath and JSS College of Pharmacy Principal T.M. Pramod Kumar were also present.