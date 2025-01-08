Fate of Rs. 80 crore multi-level parking facility uncertain now

January 8, 2025

Mysuru: If the proposed vehicle ban on Chamundi Hill is implemented, questions arise about the multi-level parking lot built atop the Hill at a cost of Rs. 80 crore to accommodate 600 cars and 1,000 two-wheelers.

Tax-payers and devotees argue that this is a sheer waste of public money. They believe that such a ban should have been enforced before constructing this parking facility, as a bit of foresight from officers and political leaders could have resolved this issue without unnecessary expenditure. The parking lot might now remain largely underutilised, raising concerns about accountability and planning.

Some devotees suggest a balanced approach, advocating for ban on private vehicles during special occasions. On regular days, they argue, restricting vehicles closer to the Temple premises rather than a blanket ban would suffice. This would still help reduce congestion while preserving the utility of the parking lot.

Despite the parking lot, many vehicles are often parked close to the Temple, creating a mess in the surroundings. Moreover, vendors, tourists and devotees discard food and flower waste carelessly. This not only spoils the sanctity of the Hill but also poses hygiene challenges, especially during peak visiting days.