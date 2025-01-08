Railway Protection Force Training Centre to come up at K.R. Nagar

January 8, 2025

New Delhi: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK), announced yesterday that his Cabinet colleague, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, has promised to establish a Railway Protection Force (RPF) Training Centre at K.R. Nagar in Mysuru.

HDK met with Vaishnaw in Delhi, accompanied by senior JD(S) leaders Bandeppa Kashempur and S.R. Mahesh, presenting a list of proposals, one of which was the establishment of the training centre. The Centre is expected to invest between Rs. 150 crore and Rs. 200 crore in the project, which will provide training to 600 personnel annually.

He emphasised the growing importance of railway safety in the Mysuru region, especially with the increasing passenger traffic and stressed the need for focused attention on this matter. Vaishnaw assured immediate action to address the issue.

The request for the training centre was made in light of the growing safety concerns in the region. The Railway Minister confirmed that swift action would be taken. The proposal also highlighted that the old Railway Station at K.R. Nagar had been relocated, leaving the premises vacant and ideal for development.

No need for land acquisition

When H.D. Deve Gowda was Prime Minister, the old K.R. Nagar Station was moved, and its land remains unutilised. With no land acquisition issues, Kumaraswamy pointed out that the site is perfect for the training centre.

“There will be no land acquisition issue, making it an ideal location for the RPF training school. This facility would create substantial employment opportunities, both directly and indirectly, for local youth, and significantly contribute to the development of the Mysuru region,” Kumaraswamy stated.

The establishment of the RPF training centre would create a significant number of jobs and boost the local economy. In addition to the training centre proposal, Kumaraswamy also discussed the rapid implementation of various pending railway projects in the State with the Railway Minister.

One of the projects approved is the construction of a railway flyover at Level Crossing 44/100-200 between Ramanagara and Channapatna, with immediate action promised.

The Railway Minister also approved the upgradation of the Sakleshpur Railway Station, a key point on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route, with construction already underway.

The Railway Minister assured full support for the transportation of steel and iron across the country, responding positively to the request for the construction of a pipeline for iron transportation on vacant railway land and the provision of additional racks for iron and steel transportation.

HDK’s additional requests included