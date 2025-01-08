Will bounce back in politics: Prathap Simha

January 8, 2025

Kollegal: Stating that he would bounce back in politics in the coming days after trampling upon those who pulled him down by denying the ticket, former Mysuru-Kodagu BJP MP Prathap Simha said, he had honestly worked for the development of the Constituency and at the same time also contributed for the growth of adjoining Lok Sabha Constituencies.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Pratibha Puraskar and student scholarship distribution programme, organised by Kollegal’s Devanga Educational and Religious Endowment Trust at Sri Chowdeshwari Kalyana Mantapa in Kollegal town on Sunday.

Highlighting his contributions as the Mysuru-Kodagu MP earlier, Prathap Simha expressed disappointment that he was ignored despite his achievements, because of the handiwork of his detractors within the party.

Asserting that the time will soon come when the follies of his detractors will come to an end, he had full hopes that he would bounce back strongly and take on his detractors.

“I have full confidence in Union Minister V. Somanna. It was he who guided me in politics as an elder brother. I did not come to Mysuru with a bag of money when I was given the BJP ticket for Mysuru-Kodagu seat in the 2014 LS polls. It was the people who blessed me then and I became victorious in my first big political test itself. After being elected, I worked to the best of my ability and with honesty. PM Modi guided and helped me in all my works. Even though I do not have power now, I will always work for the welfare of the people,” he said.

Stressing on the need for parents to provide good education for their children, Simha said, such children will be an asset for them in the future and also bring respect to them.

Maintaining that education will have its own value always, the former MP said, he wants to see children from all communities occupy good positions and as politicians, we should all strive for ensuring that. Acquisition of knowledge will help in building a better and more responsive and responsible society, he added.

Former Kollegal MLA S. Balaraj, Tahsildar Basavaraju and other dignitaries were felicitated on the occasion.

Pratibha Puraskar and student scholarship, totally valued at more than Rs. 8 lakh, were distributed to Devanga community students on the occasion.

Chowdeshwari Kalyana Mantapa Trust President C.M. Parameshwaraiah presided.

Andhra Devanga Sangha Director N.P. Suresh (Kottagere Suri), Trust Secretary G. Srinivas, Sri Rajarajeshwari Kalyana Mantapa Trust President S. Manjunath, Secretary V. Ravindra, Sri Rajarajeshwari Mahila Sangha Secretary Mahadevamma and others were present.