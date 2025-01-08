MP meets constituents of Chamundeshwari segment 

January 8, 2025

Rammanahalli villagers seek removal of CCTV cameras that capture traffic violations!

Mysuru: Nearly eight months after his election as Mysuru-Kodagu BJP MP, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar held public contact and grievance meetings in several villages within the Chamundeshwari Assembly segment this morning.

Beginning his programme in Hanchya village, Yaduveer was warmly welcomed by villagers who burst crackers upon his arrival. He visited Lakshmi Devi temple, paid his respects to the deity and was felicitated by villagers.

During the grievance meeting, Hanchya Agricultural Credit Co-operative Society President Jogi Siddaiah appealed to Yaduveer Wadiyar for assistance, stating that the 50-year-old Society had no building of its own and requesting land for constructing a dedicated structure.

Addressing the villagers, Yaduveer emphasised the need for villages to develop in line with modern times while preserving their traditions. He highlighted that Modi Government at the Centre is committed to comprehensive development of villages and stressed that local elected representatives’ co-operation is vital for realising the PM’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

The villagers also expressed their opposition to the plan to bring Hanchya under Rammanahalli Town Panchayat. They urged the MP to advocate for the village to be brought under the jurisdiction of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which they felt would benefit them more.

Local governance: At Rammanahalli, Yaduveer was again warmly received by villagers. Reflecting on the long-standing relationship between the villages around Mysuru and the Mysore Palace, the MP affirmed that the Modi Government had lifted 25 crore people out of poverty.

He noted that having an elected local body would ease his work and improve governance. He stressed that elections to Town Panchayats are essential for a functioning democracy.

Addressing the villagers’ concerns, Yaduveer assured that he would work on resolving the issues raised.

The villagers explained that although the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) had taken over the village, which has a population of 20,000, the handover process was incomplete, leaving unresolved issues like the underground drainage (UGD) system and drinking water supply.

They also demanded the MP to establish a High School, a PU College and a Primary Health Centre in the village.

Objection to CCTV cameras: A major point of contention for Rammanahalli residents was the installation of many CCTV cameras and Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras by the Police Department.

The villagers expressed frustration over being fined heavily for minor traffic violations, with penalties ranging from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 20,000. They argued that many residents use vehicles for short errands or emergencies and felt that the fines were unfair.

They requested MP Yaduveer Wadiyar to instruct the Police to remove the CCTV cameras to prevent further financial burden on the villagers.

BJP leaders Kaveesh V. Gowda and B.M. Raghu, along with village elders Javaraiah, Venkataiah, Mahadeva, Nagaraju, and Kumar accompanied the MP.