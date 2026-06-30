3 injured BEOs replaced 

June 30, 2026

Mysuru: In an administrative move, the Department of School Education has deputed three Education Officers as replacement on deputation in place of BEOs, who are undergoing treatment at different hospitals after they suffered serious injuries in an accident on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway on June 22.

Three BEOs of the district — S. Revanna (Mysuru North Zone), Krishna (Mysuru South Zone) and M. Prakash (Mysuru Rural) — suffered extensive injuries when the car they were travelling to Bengaluru to attend a departmental meeting, collided with an oncoming goods vehicle in Bengaluru South (previously Ramanagara) district.

The senior faculty of District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) K.V. Suresh has been appointed in place of Revanna, while Education Officer at the office of Deputy Director of School Education, Anantharaju, replaces Krishna and Nirupa Wesley replaces Prakash.