3 injured BEOs replaced 
News

3 injured BEOs replaced 

June 30, 2026

Mysuru: In an administrative move, the Department of School Education has deputed three Education Officers as replacement on deputation in place of BEOs, who are undergoing treatment at different hospitals after they suffered serious injuries in an accident on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway on June 22. 

Three BEOs of the district — S. Revanna (Mysuru North Zone), Krishna (Mysuru South Zone) and M. Prakash (Mysuru Rural) — suffered extensive injuries when the car they were travelling to Bengaluru to attend a departmental meeting, collided with an oncoming goods vehicle in Bengaluru South (previously Ramanagara) district. 

The senior faculty of District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) K.V. Suresh has been appointed in place of Revanna, while Education Officer at the office of Deputy Director of School Education, Anantharaju, replaces Krishna and Nirupa Wesley  replaces Prakash. 

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching