31 industrial units to come up at Badanaguppe-Kellamballi Industrial Area

July 19, 2021

Chamarajanagar: Giving further push for industrial growth of Chamarajanagar district, the District-level Single-Window Committee, headed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. M.R. Ravi, has approved the establishment of 31 industrial units at Badanaguppe- Kellamballi Industrial Area in Chamarajanagar taluk.

The Badanaguppe-Kellamballi Industrial Area was formed in a 1,500 acre area and so far, 163 industries have applied for setting up industrial units there.

Following a Google Meet by Land Audit Committee with the applicants who had sought land for setting up industries, the Single-Window Committee headed by the DC approved establishment of 31 industrial units at a meeting held on Saturday.

When Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar had visited Chamarajanagar a few months ago, DC Dr. Ravi had appealed the Minister to form a Sub-Layout in the Industrial Area so that small entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs from SC/ ST communities will get the much in demand industrial plots at a concessional price. Now the Minister has acceded the demand, following which the Single-Window Committee has approved 31 industrial units.

In this backdrop, entrepreneurs from SC/ST communities and other marginalised sections will get industrial plots ranging from an area of 0.25 acre to 2 acre in a total area covering 118.44 acres. The Government has also approved formation of an Industrial Sub-Layout, which will help in boosting the economy of the region.

Earlier, 233 industrial units have got approval for establishing units at Badanaguppe-Kellamballi Industrial Area, out of which 10 are heavy industries, which have got approval of the Government.

Meanwhile, DC Dr. Ravi said that the Single-Window Committee has approved 31 new industrial units in the said Industrial Area. Hoping that investments would pour in now with the approval, he said that the establishment of the units is expected to create about 800 jobs and will give a new dimension to the Industrial scenario of Chamarajanagar district.