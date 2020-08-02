365 COVID positive cases, nine deaths reported in Mysuru district on Aug. 1

August 2, 2020

Mandya sees 95 new cases, Kodagu reports 35 and Chamarajanagar sees 43 new COVID-19 infections

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru district has reported 365 new COVID positive cases yesterday bringing the total positive cases in the district to 4,582, according to the media bulletin received last evening.

As many as 1,591 patients have been discharged so far including 74 patients yesterday. Nine COVID related deaths were reported and the death toll so far is 151.

There are 2,840 active cases in the district till yesterday.

The following are the COVID statistics of Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts, according to the State media bulletin received yesterday evening.

Mandya

The district reported 95 new COVID positive cases yesterday and the total positive cases in the district now stand at 1,660.

A total of 983 patients have been discharged so far including 27 patients yesterday. With one COVID related death reported yesterday, the total deaths in the district are 11 and there are 666 active cases in the district.

Kodagu

Thirty-five new COVID positive cases were reported yesterday bringing the total number of positive cases in the district to 451. As many as 288 patients have been discharged so far and the total COVID-related deaths are 9. There are a total of 154 active cases in the district.

Chamarajanagar

Forty-three new COVID positive cases were reported yesterday and the total positive cases are 712.

Fifteen patients were discharged yesterday and the total discharges in the district are 415. A total of seven COVID related deaths have been reported so far and there are 290 active cases in the district.