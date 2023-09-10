38 National Gymnasts in city for eight-day training camp’

September 10, 2023

Prepare for 13th Acrobatic Gymnastics Asian Championships 2023 to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in October

Mysore/Mysuru: A National Gymnastics Team, consisting of 42 members, including coaches, has arrived in the city to prepare for the 13th Acrobatic Gymnastics Asian Championships 2023 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, scheduled from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20.

They represent the Indian contingent and are participating in the National Coaching Camp in Mysuru, which runs from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17.

The training is taking place at the Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium in Nazarbad, organised by the Gymnastics Association of Karnataka with support from the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports – Sports Authority of Karnataka, Gymnastics Federation of India and Karnataka Olympic Association.

Among the team members, there are 17 gymnasts in the Junior Category, 21 in the Senior Category, and two coaches for each category. The gymnasts fall into two age groups: Under 14 and above 14 years. Notably, 10 gymnasts from Karnataka, part of the Indian contingent, have previously secured medals in both State and National Championships.

Starting today, the gymnasts will commence rigorous training, as the competition demands a blend of athleticism, grace, and precision that can only be achieved through diligent training and skill development.

They will undergo comprehensive preparations to perform a wide range of movements, including jumps, twists, flips, and turns, while maintaining proper form and technique. Coaches emphasise the importance of strength and flexibility training, involving exercises such as weightlifting, resistance training, as well as bodyweight exercises like push-ups and pull-ups.

The training follows a strict and highly organised schedule at the Chamundi Vihar Stadium, with sessions from 6 am to 9 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm, according to officials.

Given that it is the national team training in Mysuru city, tight security measures have been implemented.

Alongside their training, the gymnasts are provided with specialised diets, recognising the crucial role of proper nutrition in optimising performance and recovery. Accommodation for the team members is arranged at the Sports Hostel.

During the inaugural event this morning, Assistant Director, Youth Empowerment and Sports Bhaskar Naik, Managing Director Gopalan Enterprises and Vice-President Karnataka Olympic Association Dr. Prabhakar and Honorary Secretary, Gymnast Association of Karnataka T.P. Kiran were present on the occasion.