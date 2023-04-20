47 candidates file nomination papers in district on Apr. 19

April 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As many as 47 candidates filed their nomination papers for 11 Assembly segments of the district yesterday (Apr. 19) for the May 10 polls.

While former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah filed his nomination in Nanjangud as Congress candidate from high stakes Varuna Assembly seat, sitting MLA Tanveer Sait filed his nomination as Congress candidate from NR Constituency of the city and Congress candidate K. Harish Gowda from Chamaraja Constituency. The other candidates who filed their nomination yesterday included Congress candidate D. Ravishankar, AAP candidate Murugesh and independent candidate Shivananjappa from K.R. Nagar Constituency; R. Mahadevaswamy of Uttama Prajaakeeya Party from Varuna; B.R. Puttaswamy as BSP candidate from T. Narasipur; A.N. Shivalingappa of Samajwadi Party from T. Narasipur; S. Prakash Priyadarshan and H.P. Udayshankar as independent candidates from KR Constituency; B. Shivanna of Karnataka Praja Party and S. Harish of Uttama Prajaakeeya Party from Chamundeshwari.

Meanwhile, KR Constituency Congress candidate M.K. Somashekar filed another set of his nomination papers yesterday. Somashekar had filed his nomination papers on Apr. 17.

As on Wednesday, as many as 146 candidates in the district have filed their nomination.

Today (Apr. 20) is the last day for filing of nomination papers and the scrutiny of nomination papers would be taken up tomorrow (Apr. 21). Last date for withdrawal of nomination is Apr. 24.