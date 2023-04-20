General Thimayya Award for Wing Commander Mandappanda Thimmaiah

April 20, 2023

Madikeri: Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Mandappanda Thimmaiah has been awarded General Thimayya Award, recognising his distinguished service and performance at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

Candidates who pass out from the College are conferred with awards for their overall achievements like the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Medal for the Best Student Officer and General Thimayya Award for overall achievement.

This year, Wing Commander Mandappanda Thimmaiah won the General Thimayya Award for Best All-rounder Achievement. Wing Commander Thimmaiah, who was serving the IAF as Squadron Leader, has recently been promoted as Wing Commander. He is the son of Mandappanda Chengappa (Sada) and Gowramma (Rajani, Ittira) of Bengoor village in Kodagu.