Fear of defeat haunting Siddharamaiah in Varuna

April 20, 2023

Rajya Sabha Member Sudhanshu Trivedi accuses former CM of practising divisive politics

Mysore/Mysuru: Rajya Sabha Member and National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sudhanshu Trivedi has dismissed the allegations against BJP made by former CM and Varuna Congress candidate Siddharamaiah and said that fear of defeat is haunting Siddharamaiah and he is making such statements out of insecurity at his home turf.

Addressing reporters at the BJP Media Centre near RTO Office in Chamarajapuram last evening, Trivedi was responding to a question that according to Siddharamaiah, the BJP was spending a significant amount of money just to ensure his defeat.

“Siddharamaiah is playing the caste card despite his claims of being an ‘Ahinda’ leader. He has a strong desire to appease Muslims while having the least regard for Dalits and other backward classes,” Trivedi said.

He cited the example of Dalit leader Dr. G. Parameshwara being sidelined in the Congress party and the recent developments involving Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, who was denied a Congress ticket and is now in the fray as an Independent candidate.

Free run for banned PFI

Trivedi also criticised Siddharamaiah’s tenure as CM, stating that he withdrew cases booked against now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) activists, and celebrated Tipu Jayanti but cancelled Hampi Utsav.

“Siddharamaiah has been promoting a divisive atmosphere despite Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s efforts to provide social justice and increase the reservation quota for Lingayats, Vokkaligas, SCs, STs, and Muslims under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category,” he added.

According to Trivedi, Siddharamaiah’s promise to roll back SC/ST quota and increase the reservation for Muslims from 4 percent to 13 percent if Congress returns to power is nothing but an attempt to appease the Muslim community.

BJP heralded development

Trivedi went on to list the contributions of BJP-led Central Government to the State, such as the development of railway yards and facilities with a significant amount of funds allocated, the electrification of 90 percent of railway lines, and the launch of the Vande Bharat Express Train. Additionally, proposals for a microchip manufacturing industry in Mysuru were made and the number of airports in Karnataka has increased from two to seven, he added.

In response to a question about Congress’ election promises in Karnataka, which include providing free power and rice to families as well as financial assistance for homemakers, Trivedi expressed scepticism about the feasibility of these promises given the significant budgetary allocation required.

Impractical promises

He cited the failures of Congress-led Governments in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh to implement similar promises made in their election manifestos.

Trivedi also dismissed concerns about the impact of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar’s recent defection to Congress, noting that leaders have switched parties in the past, including from Congress to BJP.

Regarding the allegations of a 40 percent commission Government against BJP, Trivedi challenged the Congress party to provide evidence and file a case if they have proof to support their claims.