4,948 allotment letters obtained from MUDA store room since 2021

July 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Inquiry Committee investigating irregularities in MUDA has discovered that from 2021 to the present, 4,948 allotment letters (formats) were taken from the MUDA office store room by officers heading different sections and its Zonal offices. These allotment letters, which have serial numbers, were kept in the store room and distributed to various sections of MUDA based on the indents (requirements) received.

The Inquiry Committee, led by senior IAS officer R. Venkatachalapathy, has obtained the registers detailing these allotment letters, including who signed them, which section they were sent to, and which officer requested them. There are movement records for each of the 4,948 allotment letters.

Since the formation of R.T. Nagar in 2017 (a 2011 project), MUDA has not developed a single new layout. However, since 2021, officers and section heads were busy allotting 4,948 sites under 50:50 ratio scheme, alternative site scheme and incentive sites scheme.

Sources told Star of Mysore that the Inquiry Committee has been asked by the State Government to slow down the investigation to protect influential beneficiaries of MUDA’s irregularities. This directive came as the Committee delved deeper into MUDA’s illegal activities.

This is why the Committee members did not return to Mysuru to continue the probe. The team members began the probe in first week of July and stayed here until July 12, after which they left for Bengaluru.

