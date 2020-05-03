495 migrant labourers return home

May 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Government permitting return of stranded migrant workers to their native places, the District Administration has almost completed the process of sending back migrant workers to their native places.

Starting from Apr.26, the authorities have moved a total of 495 migrant workers, most of whom were from North Karnataka, in 24 KSRTC buses to their respective places. The process started with the movement of 75 labourers in K.R. Nagar taluk in 4 buses to their native places in the districts of Vijayapura, Raichur, Koppal, Yadgiri, Haveri, Ramanagara, Kolar, Bengaluru and Tumakuru districts earlier this week. Thereafter, 125 labourers in Hunsur taluk were sent in 5 buses to Indi in Vijayapura district. Likewise, 71 migrant workers stranded in Mysuru and Nanjangud taluks, 105 in Mysuru city, 84 in H.D. Kote taluk and 19 in Periyapatna taluk were transported to their native places in districts such as Raichur, Vijayapura, Chitradurga, Hassan, Yadgiri, Bidar, Haveri, Koppal, Kalaburagi and Davanagere in about 20 buses.

With nearly 500 stranded labourers moved to their respective places, the process of migrant workers movement in the District is almost complete, according to sources.