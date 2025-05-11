5% rebate in property tax extended till June 30

May 11, 2025

Mysuru: K. Nagesh, Under Secretary to the Government (City Corporation-2), Urban Development Department, has issued a notification dated May 9, 2025, extending the benefit of 5% rebate on property tax to be paid at all the City Corporation limits, except Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for two more months till June 30, 2025.

Accordingly, those paying property tax for the year 2025-26 in the jurisdiction of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) can enjoy the benefit. Under Karnataka Municipal Corporation (KMC) Act, 1976, the extension of the period of rebate for two months is expected to augment revenue and financially benefit the respective local bodies in providing basic infrastructural facilities.