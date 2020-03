March 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Miscreants set fire to a dry bush near the Tavarakatte area of Chamundi Hill this afternoon. Seeing fire bellowing in areas adjoining Chamundi Hill, public informed the Forest Department officials. Over 50 acres of forest has been destroyed.

Local villagers said that some miscreants, who entered the forest for gambling purposes, lit the fire at 1.40 pm. Efforts are on to contain the fire before it spreads to a vast area which is dry and easily combustible.