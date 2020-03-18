Corona fear: Special measures for SSLC exams from Mar. 27

March 18, 2020

Exam supervisors, custodians to be trained on handling students with virus symptoms

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the District Administration has taken special steps to monitor SSLC examinations, scheduled to commence in the State on Mar. 27.

Over 12,000 students will write the exams in Mysuru. There are over 300 chief of exams at various centres including invigilators, custodians and vigilance squads. All of them will be provided special training to combat Coronavirus spread.

“Training will be provided to 300 members in batches from tomorrow and they will be trained to take precautionary measures while conducting the exams. They will be sensitised to handle students with illness and how the matter must be confidentially informed to the Medical Officer concerned and a list of people to be contacted in case there are students with symptoms,” said Dr. Panduranga, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), Mysuru.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, he said that the special training will be held based on the directives from the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner.

Meanwhile, sources in the Education Department in Bengaluru said that all examination centres across the State have been directed to be in constant touch with doctors at Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Taluk or District Medical Officers.

In case any student is found to be sick, the matter should be brought to the notice of the Medical Officer concerned and also the higher officials in the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), sources said.

Sources said that if any student is found to have symptoms of COVID-19, then such students will be allowed to write exams with necessary special arrangements.

“Just because student develops symptoms we cannot deny the student the opportunity to appear for the exams. We will make arrangements to write the exams in isolation until the receipt of medical report,” an official explained.

The Department has directed all Schools and Pre-University Colleges not to communicate anything directly to students or parents, if any of the students is symptomatic of COVID-19.

Officers have been directed to communicate the same to the jurisdictional Medical Officer.

This step comes in the wake of a recent incident where a father of a student appearing for ongoing Second PUC exams happened to be secondary contact with the first confirmed COVID-19 case and the College authorities denied permission for student to appear for the exams.

