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50 percent rebate on traffic fines: City Police collect Rs. 1.8 crore fines in eight days 

June 30, 2026

Mysuru: Following the announcement of 50 percent rebate on traffic fines from June 21 to July 10 by the State Government, the City Police, who implemented the scheme, has collected over Rs. 1 crore fine. 

From June 21 till June 28, the City Police has collected a total fine of Rs. 1.8 crore in 43,000 traffic violation cases, according to DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj. 

District Police collects over Rs. 4.14 lakh fines 

Meanwhile, the District Police, which also implemented the scheme, has collected a total of Rs. 4,14,500 fines in 1,634 traffic violation cases from June 21 to 27. 

Motorists with pending traffic violation cases can pay 50 percent of the actual fine amount using KSPS app, at KarnatakaOne centres or at any of the Traffic Police Stations.   

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