50% private hospital beds reserved for COVID patients

January 16, 2022

To face a worst case scenario, 75 percent of beds will be set aside

1,445 beds available in 44 private hospitals under 50 percent quota; 2,315 beds available under 75 percent rule

Mysore/Mysuru: As COVID cases continue to surge, the Mysuru District Administration has asked all private hospitals or nursing homes to reserve at least 50 percent of the beds for COVID-19 patients. It is expected that the number of infected persons may be much higher than the infections witnessed during the second peak in April/ May 2021.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, Mysuru reported 729 cases and Mysuru city alone registered 567 cases and Mysuru taluk accounted for 44 cases. On Friday, Jan. 14, 803 cases were reported and in all, there are 3,967 active cases in the district of which 3,095 are in the city alone followed by 232 cases in Mysuru taluk. 8,710 tests were conducted on Saturday of which 729 turned out to be positive and the positivity rate stands at 8.37 percent.

A meeting was held at the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Hall on Friday with the managements of private hospitals that was chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham where the bed availability for adults and children was discussed. ZP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) A.M. Yogesh, District Health Officer Dr. K.H. Prasad, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Ravi and doctors representing various hospitals were present.

Private Hospitals were told to keep 75 percent beds to face a worst case scenario. Administration sources said that the private hospitals were willing to cooperate to face the pandemic along with the Government.

On Jan. 5, the Karnataka Government ordered the private hospitals and private medical colleges in the State to immediately reserve 50 percent of beds for COVID patients. The private hospitals were told to reserve and keep ready in ICU, ICU with ventilator, HDU/oxygenated beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients referred by the health authorities.

Mysuru bed data

According to the data provided by the private hospitals to the District Administration, there are 44 hospitals managed privately in Mysuru and as per the approval under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, there are 4,302 beds. Of them, there are 138 units of High-flow Nasal Oxygen (HFNO) used for adults hospitalised with acute respiratory failure, 881 oxygenated beds, 139 ventilator beds, 165 ICUs and 1,860 normal beds taking the total number of beds to 3,183.

As per the 50 percent rule, 69 HFNO, 401 oxygenated beds, 61 ventilator beds, 78 ICU beds and 836 normal beds will have to be handed over to the District Administration taking the total bed availability at private hospitals to 1,445.

As per the 75 percent rule, 103 HFNO, 660 oxygenated beds, 104 ventilator beds, 123 ICU beds and 1,395 normal beds will have to be handed over to the District Administration taking the total bed availability at private hospitals to 2,315.

The Government order said that by Jan. 7, 50 percent beds of each category — ICU, ICU with ventilator, HDU/oxygenated beds category and general beds of private hospitals — to be reserved for COVID-19 patients referred by the health authorities. The private Medical College hospitals will keep ready and reserve beds under each category up to 50 percent by Jan. 7 and up to 75 percent by Jan. 10.

Non-adherence to the orders by any private healthcare providers and medical colleges will be liable to proceed as per provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and IPC sections, the order warned.