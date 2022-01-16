‘Suspend outpatient treatment for 15 days’

January 16, 2022

Bengaluru: All hospitals in the State have been asked not to provide ‘out-patient care/ elective case, including dental patients’ to patients with mild symptoms for the next two weeks or till further orders to prevent crowding and the spread of COVID-19.

Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department T.K. Anil Kumar has issued an official public notification to the hospitals/super-speciality hospitals or autonomous institutions that only sick and patients requiring emergency care may be permitted to visit in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.