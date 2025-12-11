50% Rebate on traffic fines ends tomorrow
50% Rebate on traffic fines ends tomorrow

December 11, 2025

Over Rs. 11 crore collected from Nov. 21 till Dec. 9

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government’s 50 percent rebate on all pending traffic fines, introduced on Nov. 11, will conclude tomorrow (Dec. 12).

Acting on the Government’s directive, the Mysuru Traffic Police began implementing the rebate and urged motorists with pending fines to clear their dues by paying only 50 percent of the actual penalty at any Traffic Police Station in the city.

Between Nov. 21 and Dec. 9, the Traffic Police closed 5,15,953 cases and collected a whopping Rs. 11,76,81,953 from motorists with long-pending violations.

Meanwhile, ACP (Traffic) M. Shivashankar has appealed to all motorists with pending cases to make full use of the scheme and clear their dues by paying only 50 percent of the fine amount before the deadline.

Searching