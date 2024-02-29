6 arrested for stabbing Cop in a moving train

February 29, 2024

Despite being injured, Railway Constable pins down 2 of the accused in Maddur

Mysore/Mysuru: The Government Railway Police (GRP) sleuths have arrested a six-member gang, all in their twenties, for stabbing a Constable aboard a moving train between Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Remarkably, despite being injured and bleeding, the Constable pursued and caught hold of the two of the gang members as they attempted to flee.

Following the incident, the GRP sleuths arrested the other four accused within 24 hours and charged them under attempt to murder, assaulting a Government servant on duty and wrongful restraint.

The incident took place on Tuesday aboard Golgumbaz Express in S-5 bogie. In the wake of reports of robbery and theft on trains, GRP had assigned Constable Satish Chandra to oversee security on Golgumbaz Express.

On Tuesday, Satish Chandra observed six individuals loitering near the restroom of the S-5 bogie. Two of them were smoking while seated on the footboard, while the other four were making lewd comments towards passengers using the restroom.

Spotting the men smoking and creating a ruckus, causing nuisance to the passengers, Satish Chandra introduced himself and asked the men not to trouble the passengers. The accused Mohammed Irfan, 19, Darshan, 21, Faisal Khan, 22, Mohammed Imran, 20, Moin Pasha, 21 and Muniraju, 24, are from Bengaluru working as daily wage labourers. They were returning to Bengaluru after visiting Pandavapura.

As Satish Chandra objected to their behaviour, heated arguments erupted between him and the gang members. Fearing that the gang might harm other passengers due to their aggressive demeanour, the Constable attempted to catch hold of them when the train was reaching Maddur at approximately 4.40 pm.

Satish Chandra promptly alerted his colleagues stationed in Maddur for backup. However, during the ensuing struggle, one of the accused, who was carrying a knife, stabbed Satish Chandra in the back as they attempted to flee, just as Golgumbaz Express was preparing to halt at the Maddur Station.

Despite being in pain and bleeding profusely, Satish Chandra, with the assistance of several passengers, managed to subdue two of the gang members and handed them over to the Railway Police.

The two accused were brought to the office of the Maddur Station Master. Satish Chandra then reported the incident to the Mysuru GRP Office.

After first aid at the Maddur Station, the injured Constable was later admitted to K. Gurushanthappa Government Hospital, Maddur. The Mysuru and Bengaluru GRP sleuths obtained the details of the other accused and arrested them within 24 hours.

The accused were produced before the Court and the Judge handed them over to judicial custody till March 11.

The Police are verifying the possible criminal background of the accused.