K. Marigowda is MUDA Chairman

February 29, 2024

Ayub Khan to head KEA

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader of Mysuru, K. Marigowda is among the 44 Congress leaders who have been appointed as Chairman of Boards and Corporations of the State, the list of which was announced yesterday.

Marigowda, a former Mysuru ZP President and a close associate of CM Siddaramaiah, has been appointed as Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman, while former Mysuru Mayor Ayub Khan has been appointed as Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) and Mariswamy of Chamarajanagar as Chairman of CADA (Command Area Development Authority-Cauvery).

While Chairmen have been appointed to various Boards and Corporations, no appointments have been made to Mysuru-based Government bodies such as Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) and Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL).

As per the earlier list, Ayub Khan was named as Chairman of MPVL. But the list was modified later, according to which Ayub Khan is appointed as KEA Chairman.

In other appointments, Jayasimha has been named as Chairman of Karnataka Brahmin Development Board, Sadashiva Ullal as Chairman of Mangalore Development Authority, Raghunandan Ramanna as Chairman of BMICAPA (Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Area Project Authority), actor Sadhu Kokila as Chairman of Karnataka Film Academy, S. Manohar as Chairman of Mysore Electrical Industries (MEI), Vinod K. Asooti as Vice-Chairman of Karnataka Sports Authority and Kanta Nayak as Chairperson of Skills Development Corporation.

Meanwhile, the Government also appointed former Minister H.M. Revanna as the Chairman of State-level Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority, which has been constituted for overseeing the implementation of five Guarantees of the Congress Government — Shakti, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi and Yuva Nidhi.

Revanna has been accorded Cabinet rank status. Also, the Government has appointed four Vice-Chairpersons for the Authority — Mehroz Khan, KPCC Women’s Wing State President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, former Minister and senior Congress leader S.R. Patil and Suraj Hegde (grandson of former CM late D. Devaraj Urs).