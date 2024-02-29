Second PU exam from tomorrow

February 29, 2024

Over 34,000 students to write exam in district; exam to be held in 26 centres across city

Mysore/Mysuru: The Second PU exam (2023-24) of State Board will be held across the state and the district from tomorrow (Mar.1) to Mar.22 and the District Administration has geared up for the smooth conduct of the exam.

In Mysuru district, the exam will be held in 49 centres, including 26 in Mysuru city alone. The other centres in the district include 3 each in H.D.Kote and K.R.Nagar, 4 each in Hunsur, Periyapatna and T.Narasipur and 5 in Nanjangud.

Deputy Director of PU Education (DDPUE) of Mysuru M. Mariswamy said that as many as 34,826 students who include 31,628 regular, 1,332 private and 1,866 repeaters, will be appearing for the exam in the district.

Girls outnumber boys: Mariswamy said that the regular students include 14,050 boys and 17,578 girls. Science stream has the maximum number of students with 13,982, followed by Commerce stream with 10,679 students and Arts stream with 6,967 students.

Pointing out there is a exam centre in every 10-15 kms limits in the district, he said that question papers will be dispatched from the District headquarters to the centres in 10 specified routes under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner. Maintaining that all measures have been taken for ensuring safe and smooth conduct of exam, he said that students from as many as 261 PU colleges in the district will be appearing for the exam, with Kannada and Arabic as the first paper tomorrow (Mar.1). The exam will conclude on Mar.22 with Hindi paper.

Mariswamy further said that ban orders has been enforced in 200 Mtrs. radius around all the exam centres on all dates of the exam and photocopy shops in the vicinity of the centres have been asked to shut down. Police personnel will be deployed in good numbers to ensure smooth conduct of the exam, he added.