7,869 to receive degrees at KSOU Convocation on Mar. 3

February 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The 19th Convocation of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) will be held on Mar. 3 at the KSOU Convocation Hall in Mukthagangothri campus.

Addressing a press conference at KSOU Guest House this morning, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sharanappa V. Halase said that the event will be held at 12 noon. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of the University, will preside over the event. Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil will deliver the Convocation Address. Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, who is also the Pro-Chancellor of KSOU, will be present.

This time, KSOU will confer Honorary Doctorates on Dr. H.C. Satyan, State Information Commissioner, K.M. Veeresh, Secretary, Bapuji Group of Institutions and President, District Sharana Sahitya Parishat, Chitradurga and Meera Shivalingaiah, Secretary, S.B. Education Trust, Mandya.

In all 10,274 students took up various courses offered by KSOU and of them, 7,869 have passed with 30 receiving gold medals and 37 being eligible for cash prizes. Of the 7,869 candidates, 3,398 are men, 4471 are women. 

As part of the Convocation, a series of seminars will be held on the topic of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s development views and contemporary world and the seminar series will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Mar. 2.

The seminar series is being organised by KSOU’s Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Studies and Research Centre. KSOU Registrar Prof. K.L.N. Murthy and Evaluation Registrar Prof. K.B. Praveen and others were present at the press conference.

