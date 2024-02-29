Samvidhana Jatha is Congress’ gimmick for votes: MP Prasad

February 29, 2024

Golden Jubilee fete to reminisce 50 years of V. Sreenivasa Prasad’s political career on Mar. 17; Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar to release Felicitation Volume

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamarajanagar BJP MP and former Union Minister V. Sreenivasa Prasad has criticised the recent Samvidhana Jagruthi Jatha (Constitution Awareness Rally) organised by the State Government as a mere Congress show in stark contrast of the Indian Constitution written by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Addressing media persons at Jaladarshini Guest House in city this morning, Prasad, a prominent Dalit leader of the State, asked whether the speech filled with angst made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the recent National Unity Convention had any essence to create awareness on Consti-tution among people.

He also ridiculed Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and said “Constitution is not in danger, but Congress party is.”

They are all doing a gimmick for the sake of votes by spreading canards in the minds of people that the Constitution is facing a threat, he said.

Congress is doing politics in the name of Constitution and portraying a sense of danger eyeing political gains. There is no threat to the Constitution as such, asserted Prasad.

To a question on the candidates luring voters in elections, Prasad said, “Corruption in politics can be attributed to the entry of real estate agents and businessmen.”

Answering another query on his two sons-in-law — former Nanjangud MLA B. Harsha-vardhan and Dr. N.S. Mohan — lobbying for BJP ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Chamarajanagar Constituency, Prasad acknowledged the developments in this regard and said he will abide by the decision of the Party High Command.

He reiterated that he has decided to quit electoral politics after completing his present term as Lok Sabha Member.

Felicitation: Meanwhile, a function has been organised by the Felicitation Committee to celebrate the Golden Jubilee (50 years) of political life of Prasad on Mar. 17 at KSOU Convocation Hall in city. Former Minister P.G.R. Sindhia will be the chief guest. Noted Kannada litterateur Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar will release the Felicitation Volume.